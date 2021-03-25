Surfer rescues man and dog from Lake Superior

DULUTH, Minn. – A Minneapolis man who was surfing in Lake Superior rescued a man who was struggling in the water while trying to save a dog.

Twenty-six-year-old Darby Voeks was about to jump off the pier at Park Point in Duluth on Wednesday when a woman in a wheelchair said she needed help because her aide had gone into the water to rescue her dog but was struggling.

Voeks jumped in and was able to use a life ring preserver to bring the man to safety. He then rescued the dog.

The Duluth Police Dept. plans to give Voeks its Police Partnership Award.