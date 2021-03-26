Man rescued during Fargo apartment fire

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – An apartment building fire shakes up a north Fargo neighborhood.

The two alarm fire started in a third floor apartment in the 500 block of 28th Avenue North.

The tenant of the damaged apartment had just left a few minutes before the fire began.

Fire crews were able to knock the fire down within minutes.

One man had to be rescued from his place across the hall due to smoke filling up the hallways.

“Honestly I was so lost in what was going on, you know you come out of a sleep and you’re never apart of something like that, yeah I was very scared – I never shook so bad coming down a ladder before,” Craig Anderson said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.