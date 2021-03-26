Moorhead Bar Works to Cut Ties with Har Mar Superstar

MOORHEAD — A popular Moorhead bar is working to cut ties with a long-time Minnesota musician following sexual assault allegations against him.

Harold’s On Main posted via Facebook Friday they’ve asked Sean Tillman, who performs as Har Mar Superstar, to resign from the business.

He’s a part-owner of the bar.

The bar’s post says, in part, “At Harold’s, we believe Women.”

The move follows reports from multiple people on social media, as well as reported in the Star Tribune, which accuse Tillman of a lengthy history of sexual assault and harassment.

The Tribune reports Twin cities independent music station the Current is pulling his music, and the legendary music venue First Avenue is also pulling his band’s scheduled show.

Tillman says in a Twitter statement the first allegation involved someone from his past who he met while battling addiction.

He denies her account.

He is also apologizing to other people who have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations, saying he is quote, “deeply sorry to anyone who feels I’ve hurt them”.

Here is his full statement: