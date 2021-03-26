Schools, child care centers contribute to spike in Cass County COVID-19 cases

FARGO (KVRR) – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Cass County is up sharply compared to other counties in North Dakota.

According to the North Dakota Dept. of Health, Cass County reported 102 new cases Friday. Burleigh, Stark and Ward Counties were next in line, with just 12, 11 and 10 new cases respectively.

Brenton Nesemeier, Director of Field Service for the North Dakota Dept. of Health, says many of Cass County’s new cases are in younger populations.

“We are seeing more cases in our child cares and our schools, especially” Nesemeier said.

“Many of our schools just recently returned from spring break. Our colleges returned from spring break. We are seeing some travelers who had traveled, that are coming back positive when they come in and get tested.”

Nesemeier also says more people are going out to eat, drink and attend social events.

He says the sudden rise in local case numbers is a reminder that it’s important to get vaccinated, wear masks and continue social distancing.