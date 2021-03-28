Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz delivers 3rd “State of the State” Address

Gov. Walz discusses COVID-19, police accountability and helping Minnesotans most affected throughout the pandemic.

MANKATO, Minn. (KVRR) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz delivers his third State of the State Address.

Governor Tim Walz begins his State of the State Address by announcing a major COVID-19 vaccination milestone.

"More than 1.5 million Minnesotans have received the vaccine. Over 80 percent of seniors have been vaccinated, outperforming the rest of the nation," Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said.

That number will increase beginning March 30th as more people become eligible.

“Starting Tuesday, all Minnesotans 16 years old and over will be eligible to get the shot,” Walz said.

As more people receive their vaccines, Walz stresses the pandemic is far from over.

“We’re monitoring closely as COVID cases have started rising again, spurred by new variants of the virus. We must remain vigilant. The only way we will truly beat this virus is by continuing to socially distance, wear a mask, and get tested. Most importantly, Minnesotans need to get vaccinated,” Walz said.

Walz also addresses the racial inequalities that have affected the state during the past year.

“Our state was thrust into the international spotlight following the death of George Floyd. Our deep racial inequities were exposed for the world to see,” Walz said.

With the trial of Derek Chauvin underway, Walz reasures Minnesotans of change within police accountability.

“Last summer, I signed bipartisan police accountability legislation into law to address systemic inequities in Minnesota’s criminal justice system. The law bans neck restraints like the one that was used on George Floyd before his death in Minneapolis,” Walz said.

Lastly Walz addresses a budget that will help Minnesotans most affected throughout the pandemic.

“My budget ensures that those that have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic have the resources they need to get back on their feet.It gives a tax break to more than 300,000 Minnesota families, makes nearly all federal COVID-19 tax exempt for small businesses, and provides direct cash payments to over 32,000 struggling Minnesota families,” Walz said.

