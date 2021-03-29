Essentia Health expands vaccine eligibility

People 16 years of age or older will be eligible

NORTH DAKOTA & MINNESOTA (KVRR) – More North Dakotans and Minnesotans are eligible to sign up and receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Essentia Health is allowing all people living in North Dakota who are 16 years of age or older to receive their vaccines.

However, anyone living in Minnesota who is over the age of 16 is able to schedule a vaccination appointment beginning, but will not be able to receive it until Tuesday morning.

“Just this week we got an increase in allocation, we doubled our allocation in the state of North Dakota and we’re seeing an increase in allocation in the state of Minnesota as well. So right now it’s fairly wide open and as patients call in they should have a lot more opportunity to get scheduled when they want to,” Essentia Health’s Ambulatory Director of Nursing, Sara Hanson said.

You do not need to be an Essentia patient to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Anyone can schedule an appointment by calling or through MyChart.