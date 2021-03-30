Medical expert addresses COVID-19 vaccination concerns

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Some people may be hesitant to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

“The World Health Organization has identified vaccine hesitancy as one of the top 10 threats to global health since 2019,” NDSU Professor of Practice and Medical Director Dr. Paul Carson said.

NDSU Medical Director Paul Carson says it's something he does not take lightly.

“We’re certainly seeing this play out with the COVID pandemic. Vaccine hesitancy is going to be I think one of our next major challenges in bringing this pandemic to heal,” said Carson.

Carson helps healthcare workers better meet the needs of their patients in addressing their concerns over COVID-19.

“We can educate about the side effects. We know a lot more about the safety and we got very good evidence the vaccines work,” Carson said.

Some concerns that prevent people from getting vaccinated are the side effects.

“These are common side effects but they’re very self limited they typically last one to maybe two days and they fade away and don’t lead to any permanent problems. If you’re getting those things it signals to you your immune system is doing something your immune system is responding to the vaccine which is what we want it to do,” Carson said.

While some people may forgo getting vaccinated until herd immunity is reached, Carson says it’s not the best outlook.

“Were kind of in a race against time here. These viruses can’t mutate if they can’t replicate, if we could get a vaccine accepted, if we could get it rolled out fast, if we can stop replication they won’t be mutating that’s the challenge,” says Carson.

Carson adds the vaccines are working to help reduce COVID-19.

Really what we care most about is that we are preventing hospitalizations and we’re preventing deaths.

NDSU will hold its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic on campus for all students, faculty and staff this Wednesday.