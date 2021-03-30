Sanford Health officials encouraged by high demand for vaccinations

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — As COVID-19 vaccinations open up to more North Dakotans and Minnesotans, those at Sanford Health say they’re encouraged by the demand.

Dr. Doug Griffin says Sanford plans on vaccinating around 3,000 people this week.

He says vaccinating young adults is crucial since they are attributing to many of the new cases in Cass and Clay counties.

Dr. Griffin adds that Sanford has been receiving a lot of appointment requests from the younger population.

“We hope it continues,” he says. “We’re worried that at some point in time, people may become laissez faire and not want to get the vaccine. So right now, we’re encouraging people — even if you might have to wait a couple of days for an appointment — please go ahead and do it.”

Dr. Griffin says one of the challenges in vaccinating college students is making sure they get their second shot before the school year ends and they return home.