Social Distancing: A Reason To Revisit

A Park In Park Rapids Introduces New Set Of Locally-Made Statues Every Year

Here’s one of the fun things about exploring close to home in our region during the pandemic. You can keep finding new fun stuff in the same place if you go back for more.

I learned that this weekend.

At the end of the Heartland Trail in Park Rapids is a park called Red Bridge Park. There were a series of six delightful sculptures in the park. I thought it was a fun thing to stumble upon, but I did some research and there’s more to it than you see at first. This park is an ever-evolving monument to local art.

According to the group Heartland Arts, the first sculpture was added in the park in 2015. In 2018, a series of sculptures were added by local artists.

Since then, they’ve also added sculptures in downtown Park Rapids.

Now here’s the really fun part. They switch the sculptures out every year for new ones, and put the old ones up for sale.

1. That means you can have a cool piece of Northern Minnesota culture for your own if you want.

2. That means we get new fun sculptures to look at every year.

Heartland Arts says the sculpture switchover happens every May, so you better hurry if you want to see these pieces in person.

You can actually apply to have your sculpture featured in the next display. The deadline is April 30th.

The current sculptures have to be out of the park by May 15th, so you better hurry if you want to see them again.

I know I’ll check out the new display later this summer.

Tell me your travel plans here in the region. I always want fun places to explore! Find me on Facebook and Twitter.