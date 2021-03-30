Walz And Pawlenty Get COVID-19 Vaccine As Minnesota Hits Milestone

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A milestone in Minnesota: one million Minnesotans have completed the vaccination process.

It comes on the same day Gov. Tim Walz and former Gov. Tim Pawlenty each got the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Vikings’ Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan.

The vaccines are now open to all Minnesotans 16 and older.

Minnesota reported more than 70,000 vaccines administered on Saturday and Sunday — the two highest days on record.

The CDC considers a person fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.