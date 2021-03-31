Three High Risk Sex Offenders On The Move in Fargo

Aaron Bever

1/2 Michael Skeldum

2/2 Geoffrey Miller

FARGO, N.D. — One high risk sex offender in Fargo is homeless while two others have new addresses.

Fargo Police say Aaron Bever has registered as homeless.

The 35-year-old was convicted in 2003 in Dunn County, Wisconsin of sexual assault.

Bever repeatedly sexually assaulted a 6-year old girl in an old van on his parents’ property.

He is a lifetime registrant.

37-year-old Geoffrey Miller is now living at 734 College Street North in Fargo.

The high risk sex offender was convicted of gross sexual imposition in four separate cases in Burleigh and Morton county between 1998 and 2008.

All of the cases involved minors, one as young as six.

He is a lifetime registrant.

50-year-old Michael Skeldum is now living at 202 7th Avenue North Number 3 in Fargo.

Skeldum has been convicted twice of gross sexual imposition.

One case in Cass County in 2003 involved a 13-year-old girl.

The other case in 1999 in Sargent County involved a 10 year-old female victim.

Skeldum is a lifetime registrant.