Did Grand Forks PD Hire a Goat…or is it just a great April Fool’s Day Joke?

Grand Forks Police Department / Facebook

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks Police Department has a new crime fighter!

Meet Brandon, the department’s dual-purpose police goat.

They say he’s getting faster every day!

Brandon is fully qualified in tracking and detection and is National Police Goat Association certified.

He’s partnered up with Officer Mike.

It’s either a brilliant April Fool’s Day prank, or a really smart hire.