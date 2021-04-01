Large Grass Fire Near Mentor, Minnesota 90% Contained

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday for all of North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota

MENTOR, Minn. — A grass fire near Mentor, Minnesota which started Monday is now 90% contained and authorities say it was “human-caused”.

Minnesota Incident Command reports the “Oxcart Fire” had no new fire growth overnight.

Calmer weather helped keep the fire activity minimal within the perimeter of the 13,000 acre fire.

Firefighters are working on mopping up smoldering hot spots along the east side of the fire, using helicopter bucket water drops as temperatures allow.

Mop up efforts along with patrol and monitoring the fire will continue during the Red Flag warning.

Engines and equipment are working near Mentor along U.S. Highway 2.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

Critical fire weather conditions persist again across all of North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service says there is very dry air along with a strong southerly wind.

The dry vegetation is creating very dangerous conditions.

No open burning is advised.

Many counties in both states have burning bans in place.

Gov. Doug Burgum has placed the North Dakota National Guard on standby to provide support to fight any wildfires.