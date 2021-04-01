Pet Connection: Meet Bert

Bert Is A Senior Dog With The Energy Of A Pup

This week we’ve got an old dog with a young spirit looking for a retirement home with plenty of action.

We’re meeting Bert in today’s Pet Connection, from 4 Luv of Dog Rescue.

He’s a 13-year-old Labrador Retriever, but you wouldn’t know his age by watching him. He’s got the energy of a dog half his age.

He loves people and gets along great with other dogs. When he’s excited, he does a little prance on his leash.

He does need medication for his joints, but it only runs about 80 dollars a month.

If Bert is the dog for you, click here to learn more.

Plus, we have a wonderful update on last week’s pets from Kritter Krazy Reptile and Exotic Rescue.