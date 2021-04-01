Social Distancing: Baby Buff
Spring Brings Renewal & Hope
Spring is a time of renewal, and a time of hope.
Hope that we’re getting closer to the end of the pandemic, that vaccines can get distributed quickly.
Nature can be a wonderful example of that, and we’ve got a good one today.
One of the most beautiful spots in this part of the country is Custer State Park in the Black Hills. It would be a wonderful place to go explore while giving yourself plenty of social distancing space.
They’re famous for their buffalo herd that numbers well over a thousand.
And today that herd is one bison bigger.
They announced the first calf of the season was born Wednesday, and they’re already sharing a pic of the baby buff, against the rolling hills and trees it’ll get to explore as it grows up.
It’s got a lot to look forward to, and hopefully we do too.
So what are you looking forward to? Checking out nature and spotting a baby animal? Find me on Facebook and Twitter.