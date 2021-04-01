Social Distancing: Baby Buff

Spring Brings Renewal & Hope

Spring is a time of renewal, and a time of hope.

Hope that we’re getting closer to the end of the pandemic, that vaccines can get distributed quickly.

Nature can be a wonderful example of that, and we’ve got a good one today.

One of the most beautiful spots in this part of the country is Custer State Park in the Black Hills. It would be a wonderful place to go explore while giving yourself plenty of social distancing space.

They’re famous for their buffalo herd that numbers well over a thousand.

And today that herd is one bison bigger.

They announced the first calf of the season was born Wednesday, and they’re already sharing a pic of the baby buff, against the rolling hills and trees it’ll get to explore as it grows up.

It’s got a lot to look forward to, and hopefully we do too.

So what are you looking forward to? Checking out nature and spotting a baby animal?