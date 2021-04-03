Local business encourages COVID-19 vaccinations by offering shoppers discounts

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Due to the pandemic, one local business owner is facing even tougher challenges after losing a family member to COVID-19.

After taking full ownership of his family’s record store, Brady Bredell, Owner of Mother’s in Moorhead is encouraging people in the community to follow COVID-19 guidelines and to get vaccinated.

“My dad recently passed away from COVID and he was weeks away from getting a vaccination. So, we encourage everyone to get vaccinated so they don’t have to go through what our family has gone through and at the same time to help our business community to get back to business as usual,” Mother’s Owner, Brady Bredell said.

Bredell says local businesses have been some of the hardest hit during the pandemic and by encouraging vaccinations, it may help those struggling to stay afloat.

“Our small business community is being hit pretty hard by COVID and they don’t have the deep pockets like a lot of chain restaurants and big box stores do. So the sooner people get vaccinated, the sooner these businesses can get back to business as usual and they cannot just survive but thrive hopefully,” said Bredell.

As an incentive to people who show proof of their vaccinations, Bredell is offering shopper discounts.

“Just bring in your vaccination card if you received one dose of the Moderna or the Pfizer vaccine you’ll get a five percent discount. If you’ve received both doses, you’ll get 10 percent. If you’ve received the Johnson and Johnson vaccination, you’ll get a 10 percent discount and that’s throughout the entire month of April,” Bredell said.

One shopper who frequents the record store says he’s glad to support small businesses going through hardship.

“I’ve been vaccinated. I’ve had both injections of the Moderna and so I support it. Small businesses is what really makes this world go around because everything is unique in a different establishment,” Chuck Pederson from Waubun, Minnesota said.

Bredell encourages everyone to take advantage of the deal and says he would like to see more businesses do the same.