COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Set For Fargo, Moorhead & Grand Forks

Essentia Health to continue to offer walk-ins this week in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — Free community clinics to get the COVID-19 vaccine are being offered in Fargo, Moorhead and Grand Forks this week.

In Fargo at the former Gordmans, those 16 and older can get the Pfizer Vaccine on Tuesday from 9-7.

Those 18 and older can get a Johnson & Johnson, single-dose shot, on Thursday from 2-7.

Sign up at ndvax.org.

Fargo Cass Public Health will offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics from 5 – 7 pm at the COVID-19 vaccination center on Tuesday (Pfizer – age 16 +) and Thursday (Johnson & Johnson – age 18+).

Essentia Health is also offering the Johnson & Johnson shot to walk-ins Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 1-7 each day.

They are also in the former Gordmans building.

Clay County Public Health is holding vaccine clinics on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead.

You must have an appointment which you can make here https://claycountymn.gov/462/Public-Health and be at least 18 and older.

A ‘one and done’ vaccine is being made available during community clinics in Grand Forks on Saturday, April 10 from 2:50-6 and again on April 14 from 4:10-5:10 at the Alerus Center.

The vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is being made available to anyone 18 and older.

You are encouraged to register online at MyChart.Altru.Org or call the COVID-19 Hotline at 701.780.6358.