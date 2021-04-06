Social Distancing: Emmaville

I’ve got another socially distanced spot to visit in our region this morning. In fact, it’s an entire town that can safely get together, because only four people live there.

This is Emmaville, Minnesota. It’s about 15 minutes north of Park Rapids.

They call themselves “The Biggest Little Town In The World”.

I went there a couple weeks ago and I asked, and there are seriously only four people living there.

But they’ve got a lot going on. There’s a gas station, a bar, a cafe and a hotel, plus a campground.



They’ve got a sense of humor about themselves. There are jokey signs everywhere. They even have a “University of Emmaville” across the street from the store. If you’re looking for something to do, It’s a cute little quirky place that offers some fun photo ops and a nice story to boot.

Where are you exploring in our region? Let me know about the hidden hot spots in your region.

