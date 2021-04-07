Eric Church’s ‘Gather Again Tour’ to stop in Grand Forks

NASHVILLE (KVRR) – CMA Entertainer of the Year Eric Church will perform in Grand Forks as part of a 55-city tour that begins in late summer.

Church’s “Gather Again Tour” will stop at the Alerus Center Oct. 1.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. at EricChurch.com. Church Choir members may access tickets early via pre-sale on Tuesday, May 4 at 10 a.m.

Church is a seven-time ACM Award winner, four-time CMA Award winner, and 10-time Grammy nominee. His most recent album, “Desperate Man,” earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album and produced his most recent No. 1 hit, “Some of It.”