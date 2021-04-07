Sen. Hoeven Checks On Security Along Northern Border

1/1

BURKE CO., N.D. — Following his trip south last month, North Dakota Senator John Hoeven is getting a look at operations along the northern border.

The Republican is a member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Committee.

He was joined by county sheriffs from Burke, Divide and Renville counties along with Border Patrol and other local law enforcement officials.

They talked about the challenges including preventing illegal border crossings from Canada.

Last month, Hoeven was part of a delegation to the southern border to see processing facilities and visit border crossings.

He is pressing the Biden administration to resume construction of the southern border wall and to reinstate key Trump administration policies.