1-Year-Old Flown To Minneapolis After House Fire in Verndale

VERNDALE, Minn. — A mother in Verndale, Minnesota tries to save her one-year-old girl during a house fire, but can’t find her.

Fire crews from Verndale and Wadena arrived just before 10 p.m. Wednesday and entered through an upstairs window and found the girl.

She was taken, along with her mother, to Tri-County Hospital before the girl was flown to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

The mother suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

Their conditions have not been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.