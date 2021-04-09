Mustangs Baseball Seniors Look To Give It One Last Go

Sheyenne Baseball won the last EDC championship in 2019 and several from that team are back as seniors for one last go-around

WEST FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Wednesday’s rain may have kept them inside, but the grind continued for Sheyenne baseball in the leadup to their first game in two years.

“I just want to play some games,” said head coach Ryan Bodell. “We’ve been practicing and we had winter workouts all of last year and didn’t get to play.”

Technically, the Mustangs are defending EDC champs after winning the last regional tournament in 2019.

“We’re always going to just play hard,” said senior pitcher and infielder Alex Urlaub. “We’re going to be a gritty team. We’re going to get after it on the ball field…some of us got to play summer ball last year, obviously, but the guys that didn’t, they’ve been waiting two years to get back out onto the field so we’re definitely itching to get back out there.”

With that desire comes a little extra fire for those who get one last kick at the can.

“With missing that season last year, it brings even more motivation to the table and gets everybody going a little bit more,” said Urlaub.

“A lot of us thought we were good enough to compete and just not getting that chance really hurt so I think they’re ready to go and have been pretty focused and put in a lot of hard work,” said Bodell.

Bodell took over the program that championship year. In what’s about to be his second season at the helm after a year off, he’s happy this group makes it easy for him to do his job.

“It’s refreshing to have this many guys who you don’t have to be concerned about because you know that they’re well-behaved young men and that they take care of their stuff both on and off the field,” he said.

The Mustangs open up their season on Friday in Sioux Falls against Brandon Valley.