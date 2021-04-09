Social Distancing: Mask Salvage

Is it green or gross to wash and use a mask you find?

Masks are still part of daily living for a lot of us. And sadly they’re becoming part of the landscape, littered around our streets and sidewalks.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been seeing discarded masks pretty much every time I leave my place. Most of them are the single-use disposable masks. But every once in a while you see a cloth reusable mask on the ground.

But here’s a question we’ve been debating in the newsroom… is it ok to pick up a reusable mask, wash it, and claim it as yours?

Is it green or is it gross?

The questions came up because I kind of.. did that. We found a mask in the driveway a couple days ago.

It was picked up using gloves, so no hands touched it before it got to a washer.

We ran it through the washing machine twice then dried it on high for a full hour.

Normally I wouldn’t do this, but look, it’s Yosemite Sam. I thought it was cool.

But, I will say I haven’t had the courage to put this on my face yet.

Now I’m asking you.

Would you ever pick up a face mask off the ground, wash it, and claim it as your own? I imagine I grossed a lot of people out with this one.

