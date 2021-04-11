Fire In Theodore Roosevelt National Park Is 80% Contained

Theodore Roosevelt National Park

McKENZIE CO, N.D. — Firefighters are gaining the upper hand on an eight-square-mile wildfire in Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Firefighters had the blaze 80% contained on Saturday afternoon, up from 70% on Friday.

No structure damage has been reported, but officials say some structures in the park could still be at risk.

Several closures remain in place for areas impacted by the Horse Pasture Fire.

No firefighters have been hurt.

Critical fire conditions are expected in the state through Saturday.