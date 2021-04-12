Moorhead City Council Interviews Ward 2 Candidates

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Candidates for Ward 2 in Moorhead explain why they are the best person to win a seat on the City Council.

“This gives us an opportunity to serve without running a full-fledged campaign, as you know that takes a whole other ball of wax energy,” said Gail Enkers.

Michael Hajostek told the council, “I just want to start giving back and everything and start making contributions to this city and help lead in various ways.”

And Heather Nesemeier said, “I love Moorhead. I chose to live here. I used to live in another community across the river.”

All six candidates for the seat, which opened when Shelly Carlson was elevated to mayor after Mayor Johnathan Judd was appointed a district court judge, took questions from the council.

Members will decide between Evan Balko, Gail Enkers, Lillian Guetter, Michael Hajostek, David Marquardt and Heather Nesemeier.

They will announce their choice in two weeks and the new council member will be sworn in on May 10.

The appointed council member will serve until December 31, 2022 unless re-elected that fall.