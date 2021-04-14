NDSU Fraternity Taking No Breaks In Three Days Of Swing-A-Thon Fundraising

Tau Kappa Epsilon is raising money for Saint Jude's Research for 72 hours straight

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – For the next three days non-stop, North Dakota State University’s Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity is hosting a Swing-A-Thon on the corner of University Drive and 12th Avenue North.

They’re making an effort to collect as much money as they can for Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Frat president Aiden Ulmer loves the work they do and jumped at the chance to help make a difference.

“We love their mission statement,” Ulmer said. “We love what they’re trying to do. So, we just always try to help with that every year. Our goal, money wise, is $20,000. Two years ago, we couldn’t put it on last year cause of COVID[-19], but two years ago, we raised $22,000 so we thought a good goal this year would be $20,000 again. That was our goal two years ago so, kind of keeping that tride and true,” Ulmer said.

You can also donate here.