Sanford Health Shows Off New Home for Pathology & Laboratory Services

FARGO, N.D. — Sanford Health has cut the ribbon and is showing off its new home for its pathology and laboratory services.

It is located in the former PRACS Institute building in south Fargo.

Sanford Lab officially opened its doors last month.

It houses laboratory and pathology services that were previously spread across Sanford Fargo’s three medical campuses.

The lab and pathology teams perform around 5.5 million tests per year.

The lab also runs COVID-19 tests.