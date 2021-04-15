Ex-cop appears in court as Daunte Wright family calls for stiffer charges

Kim Potter

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A former Minnesota police officer has made her first court appearance in the traffic-stop shooting of motorist Daunte Wright.

Kim Potter appeared alongside her attorney at a brief initial appearance Thursday over Zoom. She posted $100,000 bond after being arrested Wednesday.

The judge reminded Potter that while out on bond she must remain law-abiding, make all court appearances and not possess or transport any firearms or explosives.

Potter is charged with second-degree manslaughter in what her chief said appeared to be a case of confusing her Taser with her handgun.

Wright’s family members, Black community leaders and others are calling for more serious charges.

Potter’s next court appearance is set for May 17.