Grand Forks To End Vaccination Clinics at Alerus Center

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks is expanding the locations where people can get the COVID-19 vaccine, but they are ending vaccinations at the Alerus Center in May.

People can get a shot at any primary care clinic of their choosing including at all four Altru clinics in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks starting April 26.

You still have to schedule an appointment by using MyChartAltru.org.

The county has given more than 31,000 doses of the vaccine at the community vaccination clinics at the Alerus Center.

The final day to get the first dose there is next Wednesday, April 21, second doses will be given through May.