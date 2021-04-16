Foreigner will play Alerus Center in September

GRAND FORKS, ND — Foreigner brings it’s “The Greatest Hits of Foreigner on Tour” to the Alerus Center in Grand Forks.

The legendary band will play the venue on Thursday, September 9.

Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, April 23rd at 10:00 AM.

VIP packages available at www.ForeignerOnline.com

Please refer to https://pepperentertainment.com/covid-19 measures regarding this event.



With ten multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, FOREIGNER is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million.