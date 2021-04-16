ND has thousands of job openings despite the pandemic

NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – Since the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, many people are being called back to the work place.

North Dakota had an unemployment rate of 5.5 percent in February and 4.8 percent in March.

There are 16,000 open positions across the state on the Job Service North Dakota website.

The organization says some service industry businesses are having a hard time hiring people.

“Employers reporting to us that they have looked at some resumes, arranged interviews and either the people no show the interview or they called people back into work and people are not answering those calls avoiding those calls,” Job Service North Dakota Communications Officer Sarah Arntson said.

Job Service North Dakota numbers show Grand Forks lost 2,800 jobs in the last year. Fargo lost 2,700 and Bismarck lost 300.