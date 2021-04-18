COVID-19 Update for Sunday, April 18, 2021

Minnesota has 15 more deaths due to COVID-19 including a person in their 90s in Clay County.

The state 1,847 new cases of the virus.

The COVID Tracking Project confirms that there were nearly 504 new cases per 100,000 people in Minnesota over the past two weeks, which ranks 4th in the country for new cases per capita.

North Dakota has 58 new cases of the coronavirus.

The COVID Tracking Project reports there were about 279 new cases per 100,000 people in North Dakota over the past two weeks, which ranks 21st in the country for new cases per capita.

South Dakota ranks 19th. The state no longer issues a COVID update on Sundays.