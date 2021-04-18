Highway Patrol: Milk Tanker Driver Falls Asleep, Rolls Rig Near Buchanan

STUTSMAN CO., Minn. — A Grand Forks man is hurt after the highway patrol says he fell asleep at the wheel of his milk tanker and rolled near Buchanan, North Dakota.

The crash in Stutsman County happening around five o’clock Sunday morning.

The patrol tells us 27-year-old Dakota Hatch was driving southbound on Highway 52 with a load of dairy milk when he fell asleep.

The rig hit the ditch and rolled.

Hatch was taken to Jamestown Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

He was charged with care required.

The crash remains under investigation.