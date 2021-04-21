Minnesota assistance program helps struggling renters

MINNESOTA (KVRR) — A new program is helping Minnesotans catch up on their finances.

“Any individual that lives in the state of Minnesota, it’s a new program a lot of it is because of the impacts of COVID-19 and having inabilities to work and being sick and things like that. So, it’s definitely allowing people to get back on their feet,” Moorhead Public Service General Manager Travis Schmidt said.

The Rent Help Minnesota program, which began Wednesday, will serve the financial support in phases.

“There’s a phase one for anybody that’s got past due rent. So, that should hopefully cover their past due rent, any past due utilities and maybe even some upcoming rent as well too. Then there’s a phase two it’s more generalized for people with past due rent. So, I think they’re trying to hit those that have been impacted by COVID-19 first going backwards and then they’ll work on others going forward as well,” said Schmidt.

If approved, the assistance will be up to 15 months worth of help. The money will date back to March 13, 2020.

“Depending upon everybody’s situation it’s going to be probably a little bit different. So, depending on how that works out. I know the funds are available I just don’t know how quickly the turn around is going to be, but I’m hoping sooner rather than later,” said Schmidt.

While the program covers rent and utilities such as gas, electric and trash, Schmidt says the program is seeking to further its assistance.

“I know that the state of Minnesota is working on a water utility program as well too. It’s part of this Rent Help Minnesota as well, but I know there are looking at potential or having available as well too for just water utility specific needs,” Schmidt said .

Schmidt adds it’s just what Minnesotans needed.

“It’s going to be a good thing for the state of Minnesota, it’s a good new program that I think will help get people back on their feet,” said Schmidt.

Apply for the program by clicking here.