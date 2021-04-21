Watch: Law enforcement chases suspected drug dealer in Crookston

CROOKSTON, Minn. (KVRR) – A suspected drug dealer tried to outrun authorities in Crookston Tuesday but didn’t get very far.

Crookston Police and Polk County Deputies tried to stop 35-year-old Eric Baldwin on the outskirts of Crookston but he got around them and fled into town.

Officers later found Baldwin on foot but he fled again.

K9 Officer Buffy was brought in and Baldwin surrendered without incident.

The Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force says Baldwin was suspected of coming from Grand Forks to distribute meth in Crookston.

The investigation remains open. Formal charges will be filed at a later date.