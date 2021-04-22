North Dakota Senate fails to overrides veto on transgender sports bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Senate has failed to override Governor Doug Burgum’s veto of a bill restricting transgender girls from participating in public elementary and secondary school sports.

The vote was 28 to 19. Thirty two votes were needed to override the veto.

Earlier, the state House voted 68 to 25 to override the second-term Republican governor, but the two-thirds majority was required in each chamber.

Burgum argued that the legislation endorsed by the GOP-led Legislature attempts to address a problem that does not exist.

The American Civil Liberties Union called the legislation unconstitutional and would open the state up to costly litigation.