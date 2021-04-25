Fargo Air Museum: Vietnam Memorial Week Event

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Air Museum is paying tribute to Vietnam veterans this week.

The Museum is teaming up with Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 941 to celebrate Vietnam Memorial week.

The week-long event will include programming of speakers and live entertainment to honor the veterans. Speakers will cover topics such as PTSD, Agent Orange, and suicide prevention. There’s an exhibit that will showcase war vehicles and artifacts.

President of V-V-A Chapter 941 says the event is to educate people about the Vietnam War.

“We don’t want people to forget there were people who died for the country and you will be surprised for going to the schools and kids have never heard of Vietnam. Of course, that was 50 years ago or more,” President of the Vietnam Vets of America Chapter 941, Larry Nicholson said.

The event will be available through Friday. You can find a link to ticket information here.