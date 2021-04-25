Man Shot In The Leg By Accident In Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks Police are investigating an accidental shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of 34th Street South Saturday night after 8.

An initial investigation showed a shotgun was unintentionally fired in a parking lot while the operator was attempting to a place a trigger lock on the gun.

The rounds went through the side of the trunk and into the victims leg. The gun operator and the victim are related.

The injured male was taken to Altru Hospital with a wound that appeared to be non-life threatening.