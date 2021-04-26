Cass County Vector Control prepares for mosquito season

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — In Fargo, Cass County Vector Control has already begun preparing for the arrival of mosquito with a few precautionary measures.

Employees went out larviciding to help keep mosquito broods under control for the summer.

During the process, larvae kits are used to test out waterways throughout the metro to help pinpoint which areas may be in need of insecticide treatment.

“We’ll be looking for larvae, depending on if there is or isn’t in that site we will be treating it to prevent them from growing up into adults. Whereas at that point if they are adults we spray them with our trucks and our side by side and all that,” Cass County Vector Control Parks Crew Supervisor Bailee Kunnanz said.

Kunnanz says spraying the insecticide does not not cause harm to household pets and once Vector Control does spray they will notify people in the area.