Man dies in house fire in Hendrum, Minn.

HENDRUM, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – A man is dead after a house fire in Hendrum, Minn.

The Norman County Sheriff’s Office says smoke was spotted coming from the roof of the home late Friday morning.

The body of a 66-year-old man was found once the blaze was out. The sheriff’s department and state fire marshals’ office are investigating. The man’s name has not been released.

Firefighters from Hendrum, Halstad, Perley, Shelly, Ada and Borup responded along with Halstad Rescue and Norman County Ambulance.