Supreme Court to take up gun rights as Burgum declares North Dakota ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary State’

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal to expand gun rights in the United States in a New York case over the right to carry a firearm in public for self-defense.

The case will be argued in the fall and marks the court’s first gun rights case since Justice Amy Coney Barrett came on board in October, making a 6-3 conservative majority.

The justices said Monday they’ll review a lower-court ruling that upheld New York’s restrictive gun permit law. New York is among eight states that limit who has the right to carry a weapon in public.

Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday signed a proclamation designating North Dakota as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary State,” reinforcing the state’s support for the constitutional right to keep and bear arms.

“Both the U.S. Constitution and North Dakota Constitution recognize our citizens’ inalienable right to keep and bear arms, and designating North Dakota as a Second Amendment Sanctuary State sends a strong message to Congress and the White House that we will firmly resist any attempts to infringe on those rights,” Burgum said.

With some exceptions, North Dakota residents at least 18 years of age are allowed concealed carry of a gun within the boundaries of the state. Residents are also allowed to keep a loaded, concealed gun inside a vehicle.