Task Force nabs felony fugitive in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Authorities have arrested a fugitive wanted on several outstanding warrants in Moorhead.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, the High Plains Fugitive Task Force spotted 41-year-old Burton Bonham. When law enforcement tried to approach, Bonham ran to a home in the 2500 block of 6th Ave. North.

A perimeter was set up and after a short time, Bonham agreed to come out. He is known to authorities for carrying guns.

Bonham is in the Clay County Jail for six outstanding felony warrants.