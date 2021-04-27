Airman sentenced & discharged for her role in death at Grand Forks Air Force Base

NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – An Airman who pleaded guilty in military court in the death of a fellow airman at Grand Forks Air Force Base has been sentenced and given a bad conduct discharge.

Daesha Heard will serve 100 days in prison. She gave fellow Airman Carlos Torres the gun he used to shoot and kill Airman First Class Natasha Aposhian and himself in June of 2020.

Aposhian’s father Brian Murray says Heard read a statement at sentencing apologizing to Aposhian’s family for her actions and the pain they’re going through.

Murray adds it’s “not going to bring Tasha back, but it’s a small sense of comfort.”