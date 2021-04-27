Discover North Dakota: Devils Lake

Fishing Is Just The Start Of What You Can Find Near Devils Lake

One of the premiere fishing destinations in the U.S. is ready to welcome anglers this summer.

Devils Lake has a revamped downtown area, along with major events returning this year like June’s Devils Run car show.

The newly-renamed White Horse Hill National Game Preserve has great hiking and a chance to get up-close to wildlife.

But the city is known around the country for fishing. There are opportunities for people of all ages, whether you fish on shore or on a boat on the lake.

Devils Lake Tourism Executive Director Suzie Kenner says, “One of the largest lakes in the Midwest, so it can be a little intimidating. We always just say pick an area if you want to come out on your own and spend a few days and just concentrate on that. It makes it a lot easier. But we have a ton of guide services on the lake as well.”

Click here to learn more about Devils Lake. Wednesday, Discover North Dakota visits Valley City.