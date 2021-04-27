New Combination Antibody Treatment Offered By Essentia Health

FARGO, N.D. — Essentia Health is now using a new combination of antibody treatment that is more effective against COVID variants.

It is being recommended for those diagnosed with mild to moderate cases of the virus and who are at high risk for severe complications or hospitalization.

The treatment is administered through an IV.

The patient is sent home with a health-monitoring system to keep track of their progress.

Essentia Health is offering the new treatment at nine locations including four in our region: Fargo, Ada, Detroit Lakes and Fosston.