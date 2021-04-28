Brainerd man sent to prison, ordered to pay $12 million for Minneapolis precinct arson

Minneapolis 3rd Precinct burns. May, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – A Brainerd, Minn. man was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in the arsons at the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct building.

Federal prosecutors say on the night of May 28, 2020, Dylan Shakespeare Robinson, 23, went to the Third Precinct where a crowd of hundreds had gathered. At one point, the crowd began shouting, “Burn it down, burn it down.” Soon after, a fence that was designed to keep trespassers out of the Third Precinct was torn down.

Robinson, along with others, breached the fence and entered the building. Robinson lit an object held by the unidentified co-conspirator who threw it toward the Third Precinct building with the intent that it would start a fire or fuel an existing fire.

Robinson pleaded guilty in December to conspiracy to commit arson. As part of his sentencing, he was ordered to serve two years of supervised release and pay $12 million in restitution.

Co-conspirators Bryce Michael Williams, 27, Davon De-Andre Turner, 25, and Branden Michael Wolfe, 23, have all pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit arson for their roles in the arson.

This case was investigated by the ATF, the FBI, Minneapolis Police and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal.