Food Network to feature Moorhead’s Rustica on Friday

The episode is set to run this Friday at 8 p.m.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Another local restaurant will be in the TV spotlight this weekend.

Rustica Eatery & Tavern posted to Facebook that it will be featured on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” this Friday at 8 p.m.

The Moorhead restaurant is one of many in the metro that have recently made it on the hit show.

The show’s host Guy Fieri visited in June where he also made stops at Nichole’s Fine Pastry & Café, Pounds, Blackbird Woodfire, Sol Ave. Kitchen and Passage to India.

Photo courtesy: Facebook/Rustica Eatery & Tavern