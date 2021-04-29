Enderle says he vandalized Moorhead mosque ‘as a joke’

JUDGE SET BOND AT $40,000 WITHOUT CONDITIONS OR $20,000 WITH CONDITIONS

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Charges have been filed against a Moorhead man in connection to recent vandalism at a Moorhead mosque.

Twenty-two-year-old Benjamin Enderle is charged with felony harassment with bias and felony criminal damage to property.

Enderle is accused of spray painting hate messages at the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Center. “Death to Islam” and “Go to Hell” were among the words painted on the building’s exterior.

According to court documents, Enderle admitted to police that he was responsible for the vandalism and said “he did it as a joke.”

Enderle also told police that he “doesn’t hate them” and said he vandalized the mosque “to get a reaction from the community and the media.”

Police say Enderle was arrested after a Walmart security officer examined store records and found surveillance video of Enderle purchasing red spray paint at the Fargo Walmart on 13th Ave. S.

During his first court appearance Thursday, Enderle told the judge “I regretted doing it right after I did it.” Bond was set at $40,000 without conditions, or $20,000 with conditions.

If convicted, Enderle faces up to 5 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

You can read the criminal complaint HERE.