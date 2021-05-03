Discover Minnesota: Detroit Lakes

Detroit Lakes Celebrates 150th Anniversary In 2021

We are kicking off Discover Minnesota week with one of the most popular spots in our area and a major celebration.

Detroit Lakes is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. Starting this week, 150 sail boats with different designs will be displayed around the city.

The city caters to visitors. There’s a mile-long public beach and a myriad of recreation options on both Little Detroit and Big Detroit Lake.

WE Fest is returning to the area after taking 2020 off.

Carrie Johnston with the area Chamber says people who visit often come back because they couldn’t get everything in in one trip.

She adds, “We get to live where we want to vacation anyways. So that’s kind of what the locals feel like. And we hope we can share that with anybody who comes to visit even if it’s short term or for the whole summer.”

Tuesday on the morning show, Discover Minnesota takes virtual road trips to Park Rapids and Thief River Falls.