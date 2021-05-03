People Requesting Refunds for Fargo Taco & Margarita Festival

Attendees are asking for refunds after the first Fargo's Taco and Margarita Festival went south.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A highly anticipated festival turns out to be a debacle for many who attended.

“I’m from this community, so I always like to support it and I am just really disappointed in this event for what you’ve paid,” Event Attendee Kathleen Heidrich said.

Attendees are asking for refunds after the first Fargo’s Taco and Margarita Festival went south.

“No refund. There was no accountability. There was no accountability to the people who hosted it. There was no we can give you this…We can give you credit at maybe one of the vendors that didn’t show up. Like nothing like that,” Event Attendee Lisa Drylie said.

People waited in long lines for two vendors while the flyer promoted more than eight. One of the people who went to the event says it was unorganized.

“There were three lines because there were three places people wanted to go. There were two lines for tacos and one line for margaritas and in the middle they kind of intersected and split off into their own separate lines, but it was kind of a nightmare,” Event Attendee Dave Drylie said.

Matt Becker’s company, Wicked Good Time was hired to staff the event by event organizer Adam Dobres. Becker says Dobres didn’t have a reason why he didn’t book more vendors.

“Then we get to the day of and he was telling me to bring extra staff to help the taco truck. They’re prepared to make thousands of tacos. They are going to set up a couple of different stands,” Owner of WickedGoodTime, Matt Becker said.

But things started to spiral the day of the event, so Becker says he started to hand out refunds on-site.

“If people want their money back, this is not okay. If they ask for it, just give it to them out of the cashbox,” Becker said.

While Becker is working on coordinating refunds, he says he feels bad about what happened.

“I just want to apologize to anyone that was involved and had to come out and deal with that. Like no one should have done that. Like I said it wasn’t our mistake. Our screwup that did that, We definitely feel bad people went through it,” Becker emphasized.

The North Dakota Attorney General’s office has received one complaint about the festival.

We contacted Dobres, but still waiting for a response.